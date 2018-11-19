Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Perfect in win
Carlson converted all three of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries during Sunday's 23-21 win over the Cardinals.
Carlson logged his second consecutive perfect game and played a key role in securing Oakland's Week 11 victory. The rookie fifth-round pick will look to record another solid outing against the Ravens on Sunday.
