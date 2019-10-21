Carlson made his only field-goal attempt and converted all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-42 loss to the Packers.

Carlson connected from 45 yards out during the Raiders' opening drive to give his team an early lead, though he would add just three more points throughout the remainder of the contest. The second-year Auburn product has yet to attempt more than one field goal in a given week this season, but the opportunity may arise in Week 8 against a Texans squad that has given up 24 or more points in three consecutive games.