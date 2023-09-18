Carlson made both his only field-goal attempt and extra-point try in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Bills.
Carlson's output was limited by the Raiders' offensive struggles, but he still managed to convert a 47-yard field goal in the second quarter before the game got out of hand. Carlson will be kicking indoors at Allegiant Stadium against the Steelers in Week 3 as Las Vegas makes their 2023 home debut.
