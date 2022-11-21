Carlson made three of four field-goal attempts and converted his only extra-point try in Sunday's 22-16 overtime win over the Broncos.

Carlson missed his first field-goal attempt since Week 9 of the 2021 season when his 46-yard effort sailed wide right in the early stages of the second quarter. However, he rebounded from the rare mistake in a massive way with connections from 52, 57 and 25 yards in the second half to ultimately send the Raiders to overtime. Carlson hadn't made, nor even attempted three field goals in a game since Week 5 prior to Sunday's victory.