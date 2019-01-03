Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Remains perfect from 50-plus
Carlson made his lone field-goal attempt from 50 yards during Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.
Carlson was a rare bright spot for the Raiders during Sunday's blowout loss in Kansas City as the rookie remained perfect from 50-plus yards. The Auburn product had quite an impressive turnaround following his release from the Vikings, connecting on 16 of 17 field-goal attempts in 10 games with Oakland. Carlson should be brought back by the Raiders in 2019 while the team looks to revamp its offense in the draft with additional weapons to surround quarterback Derek Carr.
