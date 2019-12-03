Carlson made one of two field-goal attempts in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs. He also had his lone extra-point attempt blocked and returned for a defensive two-point conversion.

Carlson has now missed at least one kick in four of the Raiders' last five games, and his failed 44-yard attempt against the Chiefs was not even close as it sailed wide left. Oakland's offensive struggles as a whole continued after a similarly poor performance in Week 12 against the Jets, so Carlson isn't a very intriguing fantasy option heading into a tough matchup with the Titans.