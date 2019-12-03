Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Rough showing against Kansas City
Carlson made one of two field-goal attempts in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs. He also had his lone extra-point attempt blocked and returned for a defensive two-point conversion.
Carlson has now missed at least one kick in four of the Raiders' last five games, and his failed 44-yard attempt against the Chiefs was not even close as it sailed wide left. Oakland's offensive struggles as a whole continued after a similarly poor performance in Week 12 against the Jets, so Carlson isn't a very intriguing fantasy option heading into a tough matchup with the Titans.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses 43-yarder in loss•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Tallies five points in win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses pair of kicks Thursday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses field-goal attempt in win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Scores six points•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Posts another six-point performance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13,...
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Top Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
We're looking at the rest of this season and beyond while breaking down winners and losers...
-
Believe It or Not: Who can you trust?
Heath Cummings tackles what we learned in Week 13 and what it means for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...