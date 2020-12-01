Carlson made both of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 43-6 loss to the Falcons.
Carlson has averaged just 6.5 points per game over the Raiders' last two contests, but additional scoring opportunities could arise Week 13 against the Jets. He was perfect on field-goal attempts from 24 and 29 yards this past Sunday in Atlanta.
