Carlson made his only field-goal attempt as well as all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Bears.

Carlson converted from 41 yards on his lone field goal, continuing his strong start to this season. As he and the Raiders now embark on their bye week, Carlson can take confidence from making 17 of his 18 total kicks thus far, giving him 25 points through five games.