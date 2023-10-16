Carlson converted all four of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Patriots.

Carlson rebounded from his pair of failed field-goal attempts on Monday Night Football in Week 5 by notching his best performance of the season with a 13-point effort Sunday, making four field goals all from inside 40 yards. The Raiders now travel to Soldier Field for a Week 7 matchup against the Bears.