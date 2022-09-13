Carlson buried both of his field-goal attempts and added one extra point in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Chargers.

Carlson's seven-point Week 1 performance was highlighted by a 55-yard field goal conversion late in the third quarter, improving to 11 of 12 on 50-plus yard attempts since the start of the 2020 season. The Raiders are now slated to host the Cardinals in a Week 2 matchup that could have the highest game total on the Sunday slate.