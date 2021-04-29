Carlson signed his restricted free agent tender from the Raiders on Thursday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.
In March, Las Vegas extended Carlson a second-round tender, a price that other organizations were unlikely to pay. Thus, he's back in the desert for a second consecutive year and a member of the Raiders for a fourth campaign. Carlson is coming off his best statistical season, when he connected on 33 of 35 field-goal attempts (94 percent) and 45 of 47 point-after tries (96 percent).
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Garners second-round tender•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Sets franchise record•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses XP in one-point loss•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Nine points in TNF contest•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Tallies nine points in defeat•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Steady in close win•