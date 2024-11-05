Carlson converted his only field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Bengals.
Carlson still hasn't missed a field-goal attempt since Week 3, and an uninspiring Raiders offense that will likely feature either Gardner Minshew or Desmond Ridder at the helm following a Week 10 bye could struggle to score touchdowns against the Dolphins in Week 11.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Boots 54-yard FG in loss•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Racks up 15 points in loss•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Zero FG attempts in Week 6 loss•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Makes 40-yard field goal Sunday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Nails 52-yard field goal in win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: No good from 57 in Week 3 loss•