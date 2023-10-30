Carlson (groin) is in line to be the Raiders' placekicker Monday at Detroit, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After missing the first two practices of Week 8 prep due to a groin injury, Carlson was able to log a limited session Saturday and put himself in a position to play Monday. The Raiders won't confirm his availability until about 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but it appears as if Carlson will be active and James McCourt may be a healthy scratch for Las Vegas after the latter was elevated from the practice squad.