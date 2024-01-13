Carlson converted both of his field-goal attempts and three extra-point tries in the Raiders' Week 18 win over the Broncos, ultimately finishing the 2023 campaign with 26 total field goals made on 30 attempts to go along with 32 extra points on as many tries.

Carlson nailed less than 33 field goals while posting a sub-90 percent conversion rate in a single season for the first time since 2019, notching just 110 total points across 17 games in 2023. Nonetheless, he remains one of the more reliable kickers around the league, and Carlson has two years remaining on his current contract with the Raiders.