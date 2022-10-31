Carlson did not register any point-after tries or field-goal attempts during Las Vegas' 24-0 loss at New Orleans on Sunday.

Besides sending the second-half kickoff into the end-zone for a touchback, Carlson did not participate in a game where the Raiders came in as road favorites and were subsequently shut out by 2021 second-rounder Pete Werner and company. For his part, Carlson has been basically automatic this season, converting on all 16 of his field-goal attempts and 13-of-14 point-after tries, but he'll need his offense to find more success in order to have a chance at bouncing back in Week 9 when his team travels to Jacksonville.