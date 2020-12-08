Carlson made his only field-goal attempt and converted all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.
Carlson nailed a 48-yard field goal in the second quarter, but he was ultimately contained to just two PATs in the second half as he brought his total to seven points for the contest. Las Vegas is now slated to host the Colts and their periodically stingy defense Week 14.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Scores Raiders' only points Sunday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Notches seven points•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Totals 13 points against Denver•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Makes lone FG attempt in win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Battles wind in Cleveland•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Adds eight points vs. Tampa Bay•