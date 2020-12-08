Carlson made his only field-goal attempt and converted all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.

Carlson nailed a 48-yard field goal in the second quarter, but he was ultimately contained to just two PATs in the second half as he brought his total to seven points for the contest. Las Vegas is now slated to host the Colts and their periodically stingy defense Week 14.