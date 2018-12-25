Carlson connected on field-goal attempts of 43 and 45 yards and also drilled three extra points in the Raiders' 27-14 win over the Broncos on Monday.

The rookie connected on multiple field-goal attempts from beyond 40 yards for the first time in his career Monday, and he extended his streak without a field-goal miss to seven games overall. Carlson also has compiled nine or 10 points in three of his past four games, and he has an 11-point tally on his 2018 ledger as well. The Auburn product has been a definite bright spot for the Raiders in a forgettable transition year, and he'll look to head into the offseason with momentum when Oakland tangles the Chiefs in Week 17.