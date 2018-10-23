Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Steps in as team's new kicker
Carlson agreed to a contract Tuesday with the Raiders, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Carlson will get his chance at redemption with the Raiders after he was cut by the Vikings following their Week 2 tie with the Packers. During that contest, Carlson missed all three of his field-goal tries, including two potential game-winners in overtime. The Vikings saw enough in the three-time second-team All-American to select him in the fifth round in April's draft, so Carlson at least offers some theoretical upside based on pedigree even if his limited NFL experience to date has been disappointing. Carlson will replace Matt McCrane, who was cut by Oakland in a corresponding move after converting only five of nine field-goal attempts over three games as the team's kicker.
More News
-
Daniel Carlson: Waived by Minnesota•
-
Vikings' Daniel Carlson: Perfect in pro debut•
-
Vikings' Daniel Carlson: Rebounds in preseason finale•
-
Vikings' Daniel Carlson: Misses two field-goal attempts•
-
Vikings' Daniel Carlson: Wins kicking job•
-
Vikings' Daniel Carlson: Converts lone extra point versus Jags•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Streaming: Roll with Carr?
Heath Cummings says it's a rough week for streaming quarterbacks.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
With trades and injuries shaking up the NFL landscape, Jamey Eisenberg dives into the waiver...
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...