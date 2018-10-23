Carlson agreed to a contract Tuesday with the Raiders, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Carlson will get his chance at redemption with the Raiders after he was cut by the Vikings following their Week 2 tie with the Packers. During that contest, Carlson missed all three of his field-goal tries, including two potential game-winners in overtime. The Vikings saw enough in the three-time second-team All-American to select him in the fifth round in April's draft, so Carlson at least offers some theoretical upside based on pedigree even if his limited NFL experience to date has been disappointing. Carlson will replace Matt McCrane, who was cut by Oakland in a corresponding move after converting only five of nine field-goal attempts over three games as the team's kicker.