Carlson was tendered a contract by the Raiders on Friday, Jerry McDonald of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 25-year-old took a step back in his sophomore season as he converted 19 of 26 field-goal attempts and 34 of 36 extra-points attempts in 2019, but the Raiders are currently without another kicker on the roster. Carlson was set to be an exclusive rights free agent, and the team still figures to at least bring in some competition for training camp.