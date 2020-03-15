Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Sticking with Raiders
Carlson was tendered a contract by the Raiders on Friday, Jerry McDonald of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The 25-year-old took a step back in his sophomore season as he converted 19 of 26 field-goal attempts and 34 of 36 extra-points attempts in 2019, but the Raiders are currently without another kicker on the roster. Carlson was set to be an exclusive rights free agent, and the team still figures to at least bring in some competition for training camp.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Costly miss in one-point loss•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Collects six points in win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses 45-yarder in Oakland finale•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Nails trio of extra points•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Rough showing against Kansas City•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses 43-yarder in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Delanie out; what's it mean for Jonnu?
With Delanie Walker out in Tennessee, Jonnu Smith could be a breakout tight end.
-
Pre-free agency PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our final PPR mock draft before free agency begins.
-
2020 Opportunity Index
The first Opportunity Index of 2020 is a helpful guide for who needs what in NFL Free Agency...
-
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prospect Profile
LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire may not wow you with his speed, but most of his other attributes...
-
CeeDee Lamb prospect profile
CeeDee Lamb is projected by many to be the top wide receiver in the 2020 Draft class. Jamey...
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.