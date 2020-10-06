Carlson made all three of his field-goal attempts and converted both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Bills.

Carlson was a bright spot for the Raiders in Week 4 as he improved to 9 of 10 on field-goal attempts this season, while also remaining perfect from 50-plus thanks to his 54-yarder in the first quarter. The Raiders will likely need another solid performance from Carlson on the road Week 5 as they look to keep up with the Chiefs.