Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Supplies all nine points Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts during Monday's 20-9 loss to the Chargers.
The Raiders' offense was limited to just 218 total net yards in Monday's loss, but Carlson put the team on the board with field goals from 54, 40 and 37 yards. The veteran kicker has started the season 5-for-6 on field-goal tries and 2-for-2 on PATs. Next up for the Raiders is a tough road game against the Commanders on Sunday.
