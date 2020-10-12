Carlson made both of his field-goal attempts and converted four of five extra-point tries in Sunday's 40-32 win over the Chiefs.

Carlson ultimately contributed 10 points in the Raiders' upset victory, but a missed extra-point attempt early in the fourth quarter kept him from a perfect performance. He managed to redeem himself with a 43-yard field goal to make it a two-score game with 6:34 remaining, however. Carlson will be able to enjoy the bye week before hosting the Buccaneers for Sunday Night Football in Week 7.