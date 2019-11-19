Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Tallies five points in win
Carlson made his lone field-goal attempt from 20 yards and he also added a pair of extra points in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Bengals.
The Raiders already owned a four-point lead when Carlson was tasked with converting a 20-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, so his Week 11 effort remained relatively stress free. Additional scoring opportunities should be on the horizon in Week 12 against a Jets squad that has recently given up 26 or more points to the feeble Giants, Dolphins and Jaguars.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses pair of kicks Thursday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses field-goal attempt in win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Scores six points•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Posts another six-point performance•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Scores six points•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Converts all four extra-point tries•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.
-
Top Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...