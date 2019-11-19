Carlson made his lone field-goal attempt from 20 yards and he also added a pair of extra points in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Bengals.

The Raiders already owned a four-point lead when Carlson was tasked with converting a 20-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, so his Week 11 effort remained relatively stress free. Additional scoring opportunities should be on the horizon in Week 12 against a Jets squad that has recently given up 26 or more points to the feeble Giants, Dolphins and Jaguars.