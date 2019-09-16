Carlson converted his lone field-goal attempt from 28 yards and added an extra point in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Chiefs.

The Raiders' offense was unable to produce any scoring drives throughout the entirety of the second half, limiting Carlson's opportunities as a result. Things won't get any easier in Week 3 as Carlson makes his return to Minnesota, though the indoor environment is a positive for the second-year kicker.