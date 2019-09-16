Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Tallies four points in loss
Carlson converted his lone field-goal attempt from 28 yards and added an extra point in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Chiefs.
The Raiders' offense was unable to produce any scoring drives throughout the entirety of the second half, limiting Carlson's opportunities as a result. Things won't get any easier in Week 3 as Carlson makes his return to Minnesota, though the indoor environment is a positive for the second-year kicker.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Perfect in opener•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Tendered by Raiders•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Remains perfect from 50-plus•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Stellar showing in divisional win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Bright spot in loss•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Contributes to rare victory•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Top Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...