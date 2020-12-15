Carlson made both of his field-goal attempts and converted all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Colts.
Carlson has now gone six consecutive games without a single missed kick from any distance, but he's also attempted just one field goal from 40-plus yards dating to Week 11. The Raiders' homestand continues as the Chargers travel to Allegiant Stadium for Thursday Night Football.
