The Raiders tendered Carlson to an exclusive-rights contract Thursday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

He only attempted 17 field goals over 10 games with the Raiders last season, but Carlson nonetheless set a franchise record for accuracy (94 percent) while drilling all three of his tries from 50-plus yards. While he'll now stick around in Oakland on a cheap contract, the Raiders' offense will need to attempt more than 1.5 field goals per game for Carlson to surface on the fantasy radar.

