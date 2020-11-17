Carlson made all three of his field-goal attempts and was perfect on four extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-12 win over the Broncos.
Carlson's impressive Week 10 effort was highlighted by a 52-yard boot early in the second half to put Las Vegas up by seven. He ultimately recorded a season-high 13 points as a divisional matchup against the Chiefs now awaits.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Makes lone FG attempt in win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Battles wind in Cleveland•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Adds eight points vs. Tampa Bay•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Tallies 10 points in win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Still perfect from 50-plus•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses 41-yarder in loss•