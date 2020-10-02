site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-daniel-ross-heads-to-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Daniel Ross: Heads to IR
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2020
at
7:34 pm ET 1 min read
Ross (foot) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Ross made his season debut in Week 3's loss to the Patriots and made three solo tackles, but now he'll be required to sit out until at least Week 7 against the Buccaneers. Kendal Vickers could see more work in a reserve role moving forward.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/27/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/31/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/27/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
03/08/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
01/20/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 24 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read