Play

Ross (shoulder) inked a one-year contract with the Raiders on Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Like Maliek Collins, Jason Witten and Jeff Heath before him, Ross joins the Raiders after spending the 2019 season with the Cowboys. Although he didn't suit up in game action last season due to the shoulder injury, he's produced 19 tackles (10 solo) and two sacks through 16 games in his career. Ross will likely battle for a depth role heading into the 2020 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories