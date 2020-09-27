site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Daniel Ross: Suffers injury Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020
Ross suffered a foot injury in Sunday's game against New England and didn't return.
Ross suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter, so he failed to return to the game. His practice status Tuesday and Wednesday will paint a clearer picture on his chances to suit up for next week's game against the Bills.
