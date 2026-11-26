Young (stinger) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Young was diagnosed with a stinger in the first half of the Raiders' 38-24 loss to the Broncos and did not return. However, his ability to practice in full Wednesday indicates that the fifth-year wide receiver will be available for Sunday's road game against the Browns. Young has mostly operated on special teams this season and has not been targeted in the passing game since Week 4 against the Chiefs.