Head coach Klint Kubiak expressed confidence Friday in the play of Porter, the latter of whom didn't play a single defensive snap during the Raiders' Week 3 win over the Saints, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Porter did not play against the Chargers in Week 2 due to a foot injury, and since then, the Raiders have started rookie fifth-rounder Hezekiah Masses at outside corner opposite Eric Stokes. Kubiak noted that both Porter and Masses are starter-level players, and while Porter was limited to special teams work in Week 3, he could be more involved defensively Sunday against the Chiefs.