Porter logged 10 tackles (eight solo) during the Raiders' 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

The rookie third-rounder made the second start of his NFL career Sunday as Kyu Blu Kelly -- who started in the first seven games of the regular season -- served in a depth role. Porter made the most of his opportunity, playing all 80 defensive snaps while logging a career-high 10 stops, which was second most on the Raiders behind Devin White (16). Porter could make his third start in Week 10 against the Broncos.