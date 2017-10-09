Raiders' Darius Latham: Handed four-game suspension
Latham has been suspended four games for a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Latham, a reserve defensive tackle, won't be eligible to play again until the Raiders' date with the Patriots on Nov. 11. Since Treyvon Hester remains as the only backup to starters Justin Ellis and Eddie Vanderdoes, it wouldn't be much of a surprise if Oakland adds another defensive lineman for depth in the near future.
More News
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...