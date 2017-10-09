Latham has been suspended four games for a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Latham, a reserve defensive tackle, won't be eligible to play again until the Raiders' date with the Patriots on Nov. 11. Since Treyvon Hester remains as the only backup to starters Justin Ellis and Eddie Vanderdoes, it wouldn't be much of a surprise if Oakland adds another defensive lineman for depth in the near future.