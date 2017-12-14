Raiders' Darius Latham: Rejoins Oakland
The Raiders promoted Latham from their practice squad Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Latham was waived by the Raiders earlier in December after appearing in just one game for the team on the season. The team was able to retain the 23-year-old on its practice squad, where Latham apparently performed well enough to warrant the promotion back to the 53-man roster. He'll likely serve in a depth role along the defensive line throughout his stint in Oakland.
More News
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...