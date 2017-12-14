The Raiders promoted Latham from their practice squad Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Latham was waived by the Raiders earlier in December after appearing in just one game for the team on the season. The team was able to retain the 23-year-old on its practice squad, where Latham apparently performed well enough to warrant the promotion back to the 53-man roster. He'll likely serve in a depth role along the defensive line throughout his stint in Oakland.