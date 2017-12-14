Latham signed a contract with the Raiders on Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Latham was waived by the Raiders earlier in December and reverted to the team's practice squad. The 23-year-old has been mostly inactive due to injuries and suspensions in his time with the Raiders, and he is likely to only provide depth on the defensive line.

