Raiders' Darius Latham: Suspension over
Latham has completed his suspension, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Tribune reports.
Latham was handed a four-game suspension in early October for a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy. While it isn't clear if the Raiders will welcome him back with open arms or not, Oakland was granted a temporary roster exemption and will have a day or two to make a decision on Latham's future with the team.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...