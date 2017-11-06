Latham has completed his suspension, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Tribune reports.

Latham was handed a four-game suspension in early October for a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy. While it isn't clear if the Raiders will welcome him back with open arms or not, Oakland was granted a temporary roster exemption and will have a day or two to make a decision on Latham's future with the team.

