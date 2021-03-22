Las Vegas signed Philon to a contract Monday.
Philon had consecutive 16-game seasons with the Chargers from 2017-18, but he hasn't seen any NFL action since being cut by the Cardinals due to off-field issues August of 2019. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Philon is still being reviewed under the league's persona conduct policy, but that the legal case against him is listed as closed by the Maricopa County Attorney office. He can be considered a reclamation project for the Raiders.