Holmes (illness) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Holmes has shaken off the illness that kept him out of the Week 13 loss to the Chargers. The 27-year-old slot cornerback has averaged 14.9 defensive snaps per game, totaling 15 tackles (10 solo) through 10 games.

