The Raiders re-signed Holmes (groin) to a one-year deal Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old from UCLA sustained a groin injury during the Raiders' Week 18 loss to the Chargers, sidelining sidelined him for the second half. However, after re-signing with Las Vegas on Monday, he appears to have moved past the issue. Holmes played an inconsistent role on the Raiders' defense in 2024, appearing in 16 games and recording 30 total tackles and three passes defended over 280 defensive snaps. He's expected to remain one of the team's top reserve cornerbacks in 2025.