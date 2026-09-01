The Raiders claimed Luter off waivers from the 49ers on Monday.

Las Vegas waived cornerback Decamerion Richardson to make room on the 53-man roster for Luter, a 2023 fifth-round pick who had spent each of his first three seasons in San Francisco. He served as a depth piece in the 49ers secondary in 2025, appearing in all 17 games during the regular season while recording 28 tackles, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery. Luter could be in line for a more pronounced role in Las Vegas, where he'll face lesser competition for reps at cornerback.