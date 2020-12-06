Waller caught 13 of 17 targets for 200 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.

Waller was unrecoverable for the porous Jets defense, scoring touchdowns of nine and 38 yards among his eight catches for 123 yards in the first half. He didn't slow down much after halftime, including a 15-yard catch on Vegas' final drive to get the team close enough for Henry Ruggs' game-winning 46-yard touchdown with five seconds left. This was Waller's second game with over 100 yards this season and he's up to seven touchdowns heading into a Week 14 matchup with a Colts team that has defended tight ends well this season.