Coach Josh McDaniels indicated Wednesday that he isn't concerned about Waller's (undisclosed) continued absence, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. "He's doing everything he can to get back out there," McDaniels noted of the tight end. "I see him every day. He's in every meeting."

That said, Tashan Reed of The Athletic relays that McDaniels declined to make a prediction about Waller's status for the Raiders' regular season opener against the Chargers. Given that, it seems safe to say that the team's clear-cut top TE is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Patriots.