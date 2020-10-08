Waller (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
We haven't heard anything to suggest that the Raiders' pass-catching leader is in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Chiefs, with Friday's final injury report destined to reveal if Waller heads into the weekend listed as questionable, or minus a Week 5 injury designation.
