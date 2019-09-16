Waller caught six of seven targets for a team-high 63 yards in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Chiefs.

The tight end was productive once again, although the Raiders' passing game as a whole took a step backwards from Week 1. Waller already has new career highs in catches (13) and receiving yards (133) on the season, and he appears to be Derek Carr's No. 2 option behind Tyrell Williams -- a role that should make him a valuable fantasy asset the rest of the way.

More News

Our Latest Stories
