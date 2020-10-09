Waller (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Despite having his reps capped in practice all week due to the knee issue, Waller showed enough in his limited session for the Raiders to clear him for the Week 5 divisional matchup. The tight end already has two double-digit target games under his belt this season and should remain Las Vegas' top option in the passing game Sunday, even with rookie wideout Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) potentially returning from a one-game absence.
