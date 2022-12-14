The Raiders designated Waller (hamstring) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The transaction opens a 21-day window in which Waller can practice without counting against the roster limit. Waller won't be included on the official practice report while technically still on IR, but updates from Raiders beat writers throughout the week could provide some clue about whether the tight end is on track to return for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Foster Moreau has been filling in as the Raiders' top tight end during Waller's extended absence.