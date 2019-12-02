Raiders' Darren Waller: Big day in loss to Chiefs
Waller caught seven of nine targets for 100 yards in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs.
The tight end led the Raiders in catches, targets and yards, en route to his third 100-yard performance of the season. Waller has struggled to reach the end zone -- he hasn't scored a TD since Week 8 and had to watch Derek Carrier haul in Oakland's only score Sunday -- but otherwise he's having a remarkable breakout campaign. Waller will look to post big numbers again in Week 14 against a Titans defense that just let Jack Doyle go off for a 6-73-1 line.
