Raiders' Darren Waller: Breaks free in Denver

Waller caught six of 10 targets for 107 yards during Sunday's 16-15 loss to Denver.

Waller did most of his damage late in the first quarter when, facing third and long, he snagged the tight-end screen and hustled up field for a 75-yard gain, setting up a Raiders field goal. The fifth-year tight end enjoyed a renaissance in Oakland this season, finishing the season with 90 catches for 1,145 yards -- amazing considering he had just 18 career catches for 178 yards entering 2019. He should be a cornerstone in Las Vegas, though fans will surely hope that he improves on 2019's meager three touchdowns.

