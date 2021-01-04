Waller caught nine of 10 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-31 win over the Broncos. He also caught the game-winning two-point conversion.

The tight end was nearly unstoppable over the final five weeks of the season, piling up a 43-654-4 line on 55 targets, and Waller wraps up 2020 with career highs in catches (107), yards (1,196) and TDs (10). The 28-year-old has emerged the last two years as Derek Carr's favorite option in the Raiders passing game, and while the team's crop of young wideouts could take a big step forward next year, Waller still figures to be the team's most dangerous receiver.